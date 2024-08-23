First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Acquires 4,270 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown owned 0.18% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $7,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 712.3% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,602,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472,105. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $12.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average of $11.68.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

