First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Cuts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.9% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.3% in the second quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.58.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MRK traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.59. 8,199,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,674,124. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.89, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.86. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.14 and a 1 year high of $134.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 41.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

