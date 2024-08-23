First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Has $629,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IJR traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $113.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,383,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,883,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.22. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.