First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Has $880,000 Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lowered its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 404,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,141,000 after purchasing an additional 95,505 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $980,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $2,842,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,593,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,208. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $85.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on DD. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

