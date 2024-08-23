First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Has $9.52 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,641 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.9% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $4,311,070,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,016,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,347,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,506,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,388 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Home Depot by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 992,444 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Home Depot by 15.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,853,143,000 after buying an additional 971,833 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD traded down $4.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $365.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,095,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443,302. The company has a market capitalization of $362.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $352.51 and its 200 day moving average is $353.44.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Daiwa America raised shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.33.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

