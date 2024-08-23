First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Sells 200 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 16.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,346,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178,713 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,494,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,904,000 after buying an additional 2,801,687 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,584,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,061,740,000 after buying an additional 3,613,614 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,493,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $869,184,000 after buying an additional 2,153,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,792,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.45. 1,853,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,552,893. The company has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $57.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.26.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.63%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.64.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

