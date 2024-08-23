First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Lowered to C$17.00 at Scotiabank

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$18.50 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$19.91.

Shares of FM opened at C$16.62 on Monday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$9.31 and a 12 month high of C$37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.96. The company has a market cap of C$13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.75.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.42 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.8611399 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 49,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.97, for a total transaction of C$885,022.50. In related news, Senior Officer Ryan Leslie Macwilliam sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.54, for a total transaction of C$264,640.00. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 49,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.97, for a total value of C$885,022.50. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

