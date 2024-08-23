First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. 132,275 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the previous session’s volume of 63,441 shares.The stock last traded at $49.06 and had previously closed at $48.96.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.19.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF
About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF
The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Municipal High Income ETF
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.