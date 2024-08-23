First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 48,790 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the previous session’s volume of 19,638 shares.The stock last traded at $101.49 and had previously closed at $102.15.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $743.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPX. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $662,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at $308,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

