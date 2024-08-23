Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.28

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.28 and last traded at $30.22, with a volume of 10550 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Five Star Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.67 million during the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 15.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Five Star Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael Eugene Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $87,270.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,128.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Star Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 218,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 32,487 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the first quarter worth $450,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 364.2% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 190,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 149,424 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 31.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 713,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,064,000 after buying an additional 172,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 79,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading

