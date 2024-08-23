Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Flanigan’s Enterprises Price Performance
Flanigan’s Enterprises stock opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $34.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Flanigan’s Enterprises Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Flanigan’s Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.46%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flanigan’s Enterprises
About Flanigan’s Enterprises
Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Flanigan’s Enterprises
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.