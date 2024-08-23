Flare (FLR) Trading 6.7% Higher This Week

Flare (FLR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last seven days, Flare has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. One Flare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Flare has a market cap of $753.76 million and approximately $11.30 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Flare

Flare’s launch date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 46,366,568,758 coins. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official website is flare.network. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 42,854,959,669.36666 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01540938 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $3,091,154.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

