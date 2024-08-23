Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) COO Maria A. Grasso Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) COO Maria A. Grasso sold 4,500 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $60,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,880.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Flushing Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

FFIC stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.84. Flushing Financial Co. has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $390.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $117.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FFIC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Flushing Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Flushing Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Flushing Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flushing Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIC. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 87.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.