Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,075 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth about $339,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Fortinet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 7.2% in the second quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 300.1% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at $278,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total transaction of $1,731,010.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,842,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,434,657.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,608 shares of company stock worth $7,132,649 over the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.31.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $74.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,858,198. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.52 and a 200-day moving average of $64.08. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $76.31. The company has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

