FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial upgraded shares of FreightCar America to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

FreightCar America Trading Down 4.7 %

RAIL opened at $5.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $108.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average is $3.55. FreightCar America has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $6.05.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $147.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FreightCar America will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FreightCar America by 24.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 43.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 35,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FreightCar America by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 584,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 26,412 shares during the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

