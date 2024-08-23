FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading Up 6.3%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.45. 9,876,395 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 33,048,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

FCEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $1.35 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 6.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.88. The stock has a market cap of $220.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 3.90.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 123.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 26,223 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in FuelCell Energy by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 565,014 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 268,126 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 859,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 58,773 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in FuelCell Energy by 43.8% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 1,268,856 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 386,751 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

