Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Gap Up to $24.89

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.89, but opened at $25.90. Galapagos shares last traded at $25.94, with a volume of 33,713 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Galapagos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Galapagos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPG. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 949.3% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 21.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

