Ganfeng Lithium Group (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.33 and last traded at $2.34. Approximately 10,365 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 10,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

Ganfeng Lithium Group Stock Down 3.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.74.

About Ganfeng Lithium Group

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells lithium products in Mainland China, rest of Asia, the European Union, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Others. The company has interests in the Mount Marion mine located in Australia; Cauchari-Olaroz project situated in Jujuy Province, Northwest Argentina; Mariana project located in Salta Province, Argentina; Sonora project situated in Mexico; Pilbara Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in Western Australia; Ningdu Heyuan mine situated in Ningdu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province; Avalonia project located in Ireland; Qinghai Yiliping lithium salt lake project situated in the Qinghai Province; Goulamina spodumene ore project located in southern Mali, Africa; PPG lithium salt-lake project located in Salta Province, Argentina; and Songshugang tantalum-niobium mine project located in Jiangxi Province.

