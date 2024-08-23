GateToken Price Reaches $7.85 on Top Exchanges (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. GateToken has a total market cap of $732.47 million and $1.35 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GateToken token can now be purchased for $7.85 or 0.00012836 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00010710 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008453 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,022.61 or 0.99727440 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007475 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00058778 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,258,375 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 93,258,374.72677897 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 7.89427513 USD and is up 4.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,562,351.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

