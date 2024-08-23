GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Shares Gap Down to $186.00

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $186.00, but opened at $180.80. GE Vernova shares last traded at $177.79, with a volume of 1,224,106 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GE Vernova from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.83.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GEV

GE Vernova Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.39.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GE Vernova

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $650,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at about $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,474,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $399,770,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,699,000.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.