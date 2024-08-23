Geiger Counter (LON:GCL) Trading Up 10.7%

Geiger Counter (LON:GCL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 10.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 45 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 44.27 ($0.58). Approximately 902,864 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 712,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.52).

Geiger Counter Stock Up 10.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £56.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.82 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 46.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 51.52.

About Geiger Counter

Geiger Counter Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership and CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of company primarily engaged in exploration, development and production of energy and related service companies.

