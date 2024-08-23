Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 3,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 4,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.
Gem Diamonds Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16.
Gem Diamonds Company Profile
Gem Diamonds Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates diamond mines. It also produces, manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds; and provides technical, financial, and management consulting services. It operates in Lesotho, Botswana, Belgium, British Virgin Islands, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and Cyprus.
