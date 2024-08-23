Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 328,553 Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 328,553 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Oxford Lane Capital worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 51,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 433.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 57,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Up 0.6 %

OXLC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,085. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average is $5.29. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Oxford Lane Capital

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Oxford Lane Capital’s payout ratio is 97.03%.

In other Oxford Lane Capital news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 4,630,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $25,002,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,864,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,269,531.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen bought 4,630,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,002,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,864,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,269,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Saul B. Rosenthal bought 2,315,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $12,501,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 2,514,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,580,389.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oxford Lane Capital

(Free Report)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Recommended Stories

