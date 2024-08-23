Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.43 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.12. 356,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,516. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.63. The company has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $86.14.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

