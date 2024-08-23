Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.62 Million Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CYBR. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.83.

CyberArk Software Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CyberArk Software stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $279.89. The stock had a trading volume of 27,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,766. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $152.03 and a 12 month high of $289.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $264.99 and its 200 day moving average is $255.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -438.50 and a beta of 1.14.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $224.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.06 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

