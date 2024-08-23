Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.17 Million Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 332.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,706 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLV. NWI Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 10,526.6% during the first quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 5,313,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263,305 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $37,183,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 842.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 816,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,581,000 after buying an additional 730,121 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3,532.2% in the first quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 737,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,786,000 after buying an additional 717,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,890,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.04. 7,353,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,905,135. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.10.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

