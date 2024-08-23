Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,435,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,435,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,707 shares of company stock worth $10,786,944 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHR. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Danaher from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.88.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $269.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,409. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.18.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

