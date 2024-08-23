Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,386,000.

NYSEARCA:BKMC traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.27. 438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,010. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.85. BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $74.82 and a 52-week high of $100.25. The company has a market cap of $482.51 million, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3143 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (BKMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-cap stocks that covers the bottom 10-30% market capitalization. BKMC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

