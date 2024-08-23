Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 324 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $443.00 target price (up from $439.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.50.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $378.99. The company had a trading volume of 110,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $367.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.02. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $423.35. The firm has a market cap of $104.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

