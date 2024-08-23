Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,480 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tsfg LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $97.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,560,213. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.28 and its 200 day moving average is $94.02. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $98.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2891 dividend. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

