Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 686 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at about $286,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,602,000. Koa Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Koa Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $390,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of GDX stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.54. 3,295,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,096,863. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.19 and its 200-day moving average is $33.32. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

