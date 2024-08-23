General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by &Partners

&Partners grew its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 372.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in General Electric were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $34,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GE shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

NYSE:GE traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.83. 1,109,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,816,517. The company has a market capitalization of $186.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. General Electric has a 12 month low of $84.42 and a 12 month high of $177.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.12.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

