Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

GMAB has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Genmab A/S Stock Down 1.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genmab A/S

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.16. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $39.53. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 137.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 194.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the first quarter worth $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

