GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Reaches Market Cap of $4.23 Million

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 14% lower against the dollar. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market capitalization of $4.23 million and approximately $805,232.28 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GensoKishi Metaverse

GensoKishi Metaverse’s genesis date was January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 331,857,800 tokens. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

