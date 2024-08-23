Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $25,328,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,281,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,873,000 after acquiring an additional 87,482 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,724,000 after acquiring an additional 60,697 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 635,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,446,000 after acquiring an additional 37,069 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 429,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,829,000 after purchasing an additional 12,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GILD shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $75.90. 5,930,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,245,435. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $94.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

