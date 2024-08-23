Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $94.75

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $94.75 and last traded at $94.75, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.75.
Glanbia Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.05.
Glanbia Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.862 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th.
Glanbia Company Profile
Glanbia plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company offers sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, such as powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking food, and ready-to-drink beverage. It also manufactures and sells cheese, dairy, and non-dairy nutritional and functional ingredients; and vitamin and mineral premixes products.
