Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Expected to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $2.87 Per Share

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Payments in a research note issued on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.88. The consensus estimate for Global Payments’ current full-year earnings is $11.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q1 2026 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Global Payments from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Global Payments from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Global Payments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

GPN opened at $109.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.73. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $166,305.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,087.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 12,273 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 82,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 18,615 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 255,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,064,000 after acquiring an additional 15,655 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

