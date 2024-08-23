Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Koa Wealth Management LLC

Koa Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Koa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAVE. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 164.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 422.5% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,370.8% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PAVE traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.40. 646,022 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.97. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

