GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.54.

GFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

NASDAQ GFS opened at $44.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.56. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a twelve month low of $42.59 and a twelve month high of $62.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,451,821,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,496,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,687 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at $67,351,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,629,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 488,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,581,000 after purchasing an additional 270,520 shares during the last quarter.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

