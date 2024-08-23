Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE) Trading Down 0.9%

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $45.85 and last traded at $45.85. 404 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $46.26.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $118.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE – Free Report) by 303.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,361,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,776,387 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 337.41% of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $99,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GSEE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging-market equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSEE was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

