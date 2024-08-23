Goldstein Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 97.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Manitowoc during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new position in Manitowoc in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Manitowoc from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Manitowoc from $13.00 to $11.30 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.22.

NYSE:MTW traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.15. 142,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $17.65.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $562.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

