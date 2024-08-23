Goldstein Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Goldstein Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,394 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,769,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,815,185,000 after buying an additional 2,325,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $1,938,647,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $1,490,492,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,040,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,473,252,000 after purchasing an additional 293,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,943,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $897,758,000 after purchasing an additional 211,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $90.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,103,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,560,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.90, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.95.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

