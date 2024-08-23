Goldstein Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.8 %
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,616,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,990. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.25. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The company has a market capitalization of $84.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
