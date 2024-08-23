Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO Purchases $293,600.00 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) CEO David Golub purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.68 per share, for a total transaction of $293,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,738,880 shares in the company, valued at $25,526,758.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, August 19th, David Golub acquired 20,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $294,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, David Golub acquired 450,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $7,213,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.92. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.29.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 53.05% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $171.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 42.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GBDC shares. Raymond James cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

