Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.40.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GSHD

Insider Activity at Goosehead Insurance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

In related news, Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 10,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $894,697.84. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 39,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,051.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 10,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $894,697.84. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 39,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,051.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 7,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $653,748.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,564. 48.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 34.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,428,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,956,000 after purchasing an additional 879,959 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,416,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,962,000 after acquiring an additional 46,861 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,101,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,025,000 after acquiring an additional 308,312 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 407.4% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 533,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,542,000 after acquiring an additional 428,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 35.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 420,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,179,000 after purchasing an additional 110,832 shares during the period.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $80.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.71 and its 200 day moving average is $68.54. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $50.47 and a fifty-two week high of $92.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 129.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.35.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.31 million. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 244.15% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Goosehead Insurance

(Get Free Report

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.