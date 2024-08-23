Governance OHM Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $196.16 Million (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Governance OHM has a market cap of $196.16 million and $75,384.21 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Governance OHM token can now be bought for approximately $3,795.57 or 0.06240941 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Governance OHM has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
Governance OHM Profile
Governance OHM was first traded on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
