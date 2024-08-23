Graham (NYSE:GHC) Shares Gap Up to $755.23

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $755.23, but opened at $787.50. Graham shares last traded at $787.82, with a volume of 2,142 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Graham alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Graham

Graham Trading Up 4.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $735.15 and its 200-day moving average is $731.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $12.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 2.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graham

In related news, Director Anne M. Mulcahy purchased 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $745.07 per share, with a total value of $100,584.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 662 shares in the company, valued at $493,236.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graham

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter worth $18,160,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graham by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,990,000 after purchasing an additional 20,629 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Graham by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Graham in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,230,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 31.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,219,000 after buying an additional 7,179 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graham

(Get Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.