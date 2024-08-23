Gray Private Wealth LLC Has $3.71 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Gray Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 2.4% of Gray Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Gray Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,201,000. Gimbal Financial acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,588,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

IVW stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,464,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.81. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.53 and a 52 week high of $97.22.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

