Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Shares Up 30%

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 30% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 426,070 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 544% from the average session volume of 66,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Great Atlantic Resources Stock Up 20.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$3.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05.

Great Atlantic Resources Company Profile

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project located in central Newfoundland.

