Griffin Asset Management Inc. Acquires 249 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.06.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $293.45. 676,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,925. The company has a market capitalization of $80.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $214.53 and a 52-week high of $302.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.78.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

